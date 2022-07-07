Tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-79

Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man involved in a fatal high-speed crash in Oneida County has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Rakwan D. Marshall, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 15 years for killing two people in a crash in Boonville in 2020, according to Oneida County District Attorney Scott D. McNamara.
ANNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 3-year-old child in the area of Creek Road in Annsville, in northwestern Oneida County. The child was last seen in the area of 11724 Creek Road, Annsville. The little boy, whose first name is Creo, is a...
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An accident in the North Utica Shopping Center involving a tractor-trailer tanker has caused a serious hazmat situation and closed the shopping center itself, Leland Ave and I-790 West until further notice. A tractor-trailer tanker containing diesel fuel became disabled and disconnected from the cab on the entrance ramp of I-790 […]
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Police confirm the 14-year-old boy that collided with a pickup truck and trailer last week has died. Police say 14-year-old Caleb Weygandt was riding his bike on Liberty Street in Dexter last Tuesday when he ran into the path of a truck and trailer at the intersection of Liberty and Lakeview Drive.
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Crews were called in to repair a broken water main on South Caroline Street in the village of Herkimer Thursday morning. Due to the work, all lanes were blocked on South Caroline Street between Sunset Avenue and Route 5 for a few hours. The repairs were...
An Onondaga County man has admitted to stealing five catalytic converters from vehicles outside a Verona business. Christopher Walter, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree auto stripping in Oneida County Court on Thursday and faces two to six years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30.
Update: Jacey T. Berry was found safe and in good health, according to State Police. Syracuse, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Watertown. Jacey T. Berry was last seen Tuesday on South Rutland Street in Watertown, according to a news release sent by State police Friday.
PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual. The department stated that they are attempting to identify the individual regarding an incident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at the Kinney Drugs located in the Village of Pulaski. Police posted a picture of the individual on July 8.
FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A Forestport man was arrested after Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says he was caught on camera breaking into a home on White Lake over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. According to Maciol, 34-year-old Michael O’Donnell broke into a home on White Lake around 1:30...
Address: 631 COUNTY ROUTE 54: 64 BLUE JAY LN, SCHROEPPEL, NY. 07:21:35 – 07/01/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY. On 7/1/22 around 07:21 hours, Amanda L. Cahill, 33, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Palermo on 6/30/22. Cahill was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Oswego County CAP Court on 7/15/22.
Weapons, Stolen Property Charges for Three Men After Stolen Vehicle is Found. Three men are facing charges after OnStar notified police of the location of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors, is a subscription service that provides multiple services including navigation, communication, diagnostic,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting near Onondaga Park Monday night. Malik Sharif Shipman, 19, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot in the midsection on the 300 block of Parkway Drive at 11:14 p.m. on Independence Day, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. Fairburn is a little way outside of Atlanta.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two women were taken to Upstate University Hospital Thursday after they were both shot on the city’s South Side near Kirk Park, police said. The shooting happened at about 12:35 p.m. at 402 West Beard Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said Thursday. A...
Three suspects believed to be responsible for break-ins and car thefts on the North Side of the City of Syracuse were arrested over the weekend near Destiny USA Mall. The thefts happened more specifically in the Sedgewick neighborhood and included one where a front door was smashed. The criminals then entered the house and stole the neighbors' car keys before stealing the vehicles.
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for petty larceny. • Savannah R. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for second-degree trespass. • William...
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from June 19 to 25:. The following establishments were inspected but no violations were found:. Abbott Farms, 3275 Cold Springs Road, Lysander. Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge, 321 South Clinton Street, Syracuse. Angry Garlic, 29 Oswego...
UTICA, N.Y. – Rome parks have only been open for just over a week and vandals have already caused nearly $10,000 worth of damage. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, there have been incidents of vandalism at various city parks almost every night since they officially opened last Monday.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A mother stopped to drop off her baby twin boys at a Syracuse day care center Wednesday just like any other day. She unloaded one boy from her car and took him inside to hand off to a worker. She went back to get her other boy who was in her car parked just down the street.
