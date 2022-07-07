Tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-79

The man convicted of manslaughter in a fatal head-on crash in Boonville in 2020 was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison Thursday morning. Rakwan Marshall, of Liverpool, was charged with two counts of manslaughter following a September 2020 crash that caused the deaths of two women. Police say Marshall was trying to pass another vehicle on State Route 12 when he hit a car head-on in the other lane.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO