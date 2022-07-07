ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Axne says to enshrine abortion rights, Senate filibuster must go

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — The only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation says she’s ticked off about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Congresswoman Cindy Axne says Democrats at the national level are working to...

