ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Students, educators celebrate new MI high school financial literacy requirement

By Ruta Ulcinaite
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtwwi_0gXUO8UP00

In June, Governor Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill requiring high school students in Michigan to take some sort of financial literacy course in high school. The new requirement will begin with ninth-graders in 2024.

Michigan is now one of the few states that requires high school students to learn about finances. However, students have already been seeking out their own education, including through summer courses, so they're more prepared for life after school.

Western Michigan University hosts a summer financial literacy course called Dollars and Sense where for a week students can learn about things they need to know to be financially successful.

"Retirement planning, budgeting, insurance, college education, funding," Eldon McCabe, Assistant Program Manager at WMU's Sanford Center for Financial Planning and Wellness said.

McCabe taught the Dollars and Sense course in Grand Rapids, although the camp is offered at multiple locations across West Michigan free of charge for students through the Gear-Up Program.

However, McCabe says teaching high-schoolers everything they need to know about finances in a week is no easy task.

"It is challenging," he said. "There's so much to cover."

FOX 17
New financial literacy requirement in Michigan

Starting in 2024, students will be able to learn these skills right in the classroom. The new financial literacy requirement could fulfill a half credit of the four-credit mathematics requirement, the two-credit language other than English requirement, or the one-credit visual, performing, or applied arts requirement. The course could also be completed as part of an approved career and technical education program.

"I think it's awesome. I think that it should have been required a long time ago," McCabe said.

15-year-old Alexsandra Cortez-Torres participated in the financial camp because she wants to grow her new crocheting business.

Alexsandra Cortez-Torres
Alexsandra's crocheting designs

"It's something for my future, my career. I really want to do something with business," the young student said.

She didn't know about savings or business and wanted those skills for reasons that are bigger than just her.

"I'm getting to the point where I need to start helping my mom because I don't have a father figure. So I have to start helping her with bills. that's why I need to start saving up now to try to help her," Cortez-Torres said.

FOX 17
Financial tips for young adults

And there are things all young adults and students can do right now to set themselves up for financial success:

- Start saving early and set up a savings account in case of an emergency
- Set up a retirement plan, the earlier the better
- Consider opening up a debit or credit card with the assistance of a parent or guardian, but make sure all parties are responsible with that card so it doesn't negatively affect anyone's credit score
- Learn to budget early

There are also online resources to help with savings plans, including a free savings calculator that shows you how much you need to save per month to reach your goals.

Cortez-Torres' crocheting business is taking off and the young entrepreneur hopes to expand in the future. She will be at "Boss Fest" in Grand Rapids at 341 Hall Street from 12pm to 4pm Sunday, July 10th, showcasing her products at a pop up shop.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Named the Healthiest in the State

Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
9&10 News

Michigan A.G. Urges Michiganders to Protect Their Data While Using Period and Fertility Tracking Mobile Apps

Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a consumer alert Wednesday urging Michiganders to protect their data when using period and fertility tracking apps. While abortion remains legal in Michigan thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by a Michigan judge in May. Nessel says she’s concerned law enforcement could obtain a search warrant to gather evidence from a health app and use it as evidence against a woman who got an abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#High School#College Education#Education Program#Mathematics#Wmu
beckersspine.com

Michigan spine group to add 1st neurosurgeon: 4 things to know

Livonia, Mich.-based Mendelson Kornblum group will welcome Brian Fiani, DO, as its first neurosurgeon in 2023. 1. Dr. Fiani will take the job after a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, according to a July 6 email to Becker's. 2. He was named to several positions...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer applauds historic 2023 education budget

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauds the state’s bipartisan investment in Michigan schools for the 2023 fiscal year. The Michigan governor’s office says it’s the largest-ever student investment in Michigan’s history, noting it will not lead to increased taxes. “Michigan kids deserves to feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
100.7 WITL

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls. Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in...
LANSING, MI
WDIO-TV

American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids. Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy