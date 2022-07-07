Atlanta city councilman saves man from overdosing during ride-along with APD

ATLANTA — An Atlanta city councilman is showing just how serious he is about serving his community.

Councilman Dustin Hillis joined interim APD Chief Darin Schierbaum for a ride-along of the area of northwest Atlanta Hillis represents on the Atlanta City Council.

During their tour, they responded to a medical call outside the Georgia Capitol Building. When they arrived, Hillis noticed the man was struggling to breathe and jumped into action.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Body camera footage from the incident shows the councilman, who is also the Public Safety Chair, on the ground with the man working to save him as they await paramedics.

Hillis is a registered nurse, so he used his training and experience to keep the man’s airway open while an officer gave him a dose of Narcan.

The Narcan dose was enough to resuscitate the man, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 dead after shooting at Douglasville shopping center, police say Police have not released details on the victim or possible suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group