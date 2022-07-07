Quentin Tarantino calls Peppa Pig ‘greatest British import of this decade’

Quentin Tarantino revealed that he enjoys watching Peppa Pig, as he called the series the "greatest British import of this decade." Getty Images for RFF

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino has given “Peppa Pig” his expert seal of approval.

The “Pulp Fiction” director — who last week welcomed his second child with his wife Daniella Pick Tarantino — revealed his unlikely love of the British TV show for kids.

Speaking to Empire, Tarantino said he watches the cartoon “a lot” with his two-year-old son, Leo.

Revealing “Despicable Me Part 2” is the first film he showed his first born, Tarantino said it was “a more consuming experience than, say, Peppa Pig.”

“I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade,” he added.

Tarantino and his wife — who wed in 2018 — confirmed they welcomed their second child together on Saturday.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” their rep told People in a statement.

The baby girl’s name has not yet been revealed.

Quentin, 59, and 38-year-old singer and model Daniella — who is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick — got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony the following year.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Danielle Pick, welcomed their second child on Saturday.

They have been residing in Tel Aviv, Israel, since welcoming their son Leo in 2020.

News that Daniella, who met the celebrated director in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel promoting his film “Inglourious Basterds,” was pregnant again came to light in February.