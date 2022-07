HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A house went up in flames in Harrison Township just after midnight on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire could be seen coming out of the home on Falmouth Avenue upon arrival. A neighbor called in the fire and it is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

Regional Dispatch reported that no one was injured.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.