Saint Petersburg, FL

1 dead, 3 seriously hurt after truck hits tree in St. Petersburg

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died and three others suffered life-threatening injuries after a truck hit a tree in St. Petersburg overnight.

The crash happened in the area of 54th Street South and Central Avenue.

Authorities told News Channel 8 four of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One passenger, identified as William Harris, 52, later died.

Vegan mom found guilty of murder after starving Florida toddler to death

There is still no word on what led to the collision. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

tampabeacon.com

Brandon apartments evacuated because of electrical fire

BRANDON — An electrical fire on the night of July 8 caused the evacuation of multiple units at a Brandon apartment complex, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Reports state the HCFR Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 9:54 p.m. regarding smoke in a hallway at the apartment building at 2002 Plantation Key Circle, located south of W. Brandon Boulevard and west of Providence Road.
BRANDON, FL
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
