1 dead, 3 seriously hurt after truck hits tree in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died and three others suffered life-threatening injuries after a truck hit a tree in St. Petersburg overnight.

The crash happened in the area of 54th Street South and Central Avenue.

Authorities told News Channel 8 four of the vehicle’s occupants were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One passenger, identified as William Harris, 52, later died.

There is still no word on what led to the collision. Further information was not immediately available.

