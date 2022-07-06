ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Understanding the State of Illinois red flag law

By Colin Baillie
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - United States Senator Tammy Duckworth says she would like to see a national red flag law. Illinois passed it’s own red flag law back in 2019. It allows family members to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or...

www.kmov.com

Study: Exodus from Illinois increases slightly during the pandemic

(The Center Square) – A review of migration data to show how the pandemic has affected population shifts shows the number of people moving out of Illinois increased slightly once the pandemic began. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago analysis of United Van Lines statistics shows 64.7% of moves...
Good News, Illinois No Longer Allows Hair Discrimination

If you have a hair style that you're proud of, you can no longer be discriminated against because of it thanks to a new law enacted in Illinois. Yahoo News is reporting that the CROWN Act has been signed into law in Illinois, making it the 17th state to protect people and their hair styles/textures. The CROWN Act means Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. That's how it became known as CROWN. The official website defines what this is all about:
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
Carbondale, IL
Illinois State
Carbondale, IL
Illinois Government
Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
Illinois Sheriffs' Association upset over new executive order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued an executive order this week that has many sheriffs across the state upset. Gov. Pritzker reissued and modified Executive Order 2020-24 to suspend the requirement of the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to notify county jails of the placement location within 20 days of the order.
Tammy Duckworth
State rep. says more laws are not the solution to gun violence

Morris Republican State Representative David Welter says that more gun regulations would likely not have prevented the mass shooting in Highland Park on Independence Day that left seven dead and many more wounded. Welter says there needs to be better enforcement of existing laws. In the case of the Highland Park shooting, the suspect had previously made threats before getting a FOID card and purchasing the weapon used in the mass shooting.
Illinois lawmaker’s special session postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will not be returning to Springfield as soon as expected. Governor JB Pritzker called for a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but he and the leaders of both chambers released a statement saying that legislators will not meet this month. The goal of the session was […]
Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
Rain Reports: July 4th – July 9th

Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 4th through July 9th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.
ILLINOIS STATE

