Salem, OR

Committee for Family Forestlands, July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

ODF release – SALEM, Ore. — The Committee for Family Forestlands will meet virtually Thursday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. To join the virtual meeting, please use the Zoom video conference information found on...

oregontoday.net

oregontoday.net

Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee, July 8

SALEM, Ore. – The Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee will meet virtually Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. Items on the committee’s agenda include: Formulating testimony for the July 20 Board of Forestry meeting; This meeting is open to the public. The Zoom log-in is https://odf.zoom.us/j/91982691451. The meeting agenda with links to reference materials will be posted on the department’s website. Public comment is scheduled at the beginning of the meeting. To submit written comment, email ftlac.comment@odf.oregon.gov. Written comment sent at least 48 hours before the meeting will give the FTLAC time to review and consider information. Comment submitted after that window of time will be sent to the FTLAC after the meeting, entered into the record and posted online. Comment is not accepted after the meeting concludes. The Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee is comprised of seven county commissioners representing 15 Oregon counties where state forestlands are located. The FTLAC is a statutorily established committee that advises the Board of Forestry on matters related to forestland managed by ODF. Questions about accessibility or special accommodations can be directed to the Oregon Department of Forestry at least 72 hours prior to the meeting at 503-945-7200.
SALEM, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Salem, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Salem, OR
Business
City
Salem, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home weighs options for 230-acre Quarry Park

The Sweet Home City Council on Tuesday, June 28, discussed the future of the city-owned 230-acre Quarry Park property directly north of 24th Avenue and south of the Santiam River. Councilors were shown a blueprint of potential plans, which included an event grounds for concerts and sports, trails, camping and...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Republican Party gets new chairman

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Republican Party has its third new leader in less that 18 months after the unexpected resignation of its acting chairman earlier this week. The party said Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate Justin Hwang is the new party chair after he was elected vice-chair in late May. Hwang said in a statement that he is excited to bring a fresh voice to the role as well as years of experience as a small business owner. He is the first Korean American to serve as the chair of the state party.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Victim advocate resigns from Multnomah County DA’s office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resignation letter was written by a Lead Victim Advocate who feels the office is not doing enough to help victims of crime. The letter was written by Vanessa Palacios who says she was with the office for almost five years. She says she looked forward to working with Schmidt when he was elected in 2020 but was ultimately disappointed in how he ran the office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu case found in Linn County backyard

The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...
MyNorthwest

All Over The Map: Iconic smokestack will be demolished in August

An ornate smokestack just north of the Columbia River is slated to be demolished in August. Providence Academy is a four-story 19th-century brick building built as a school and orphanage by Mother Joseph of the Catholic order Sisters of Providence in what’s now Vancouver, Washington. It ceased being a school in 1966 and was purchased by a local family. In the past decade, the building was restored, and now has office rental tenants and special event space in the old chapel.
VANCOUVER, WA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WWEEK

Justin Hwang Becomes Chairman of Oregon Republican Party

A Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate is the new chair of the Oregon Republican Party, marking the party’s third leader in less than 18 months. The Oregon GOP announced Wednesday that Justin Hwang, elected as the party’s vice chair in May, will serve as the party’s new chairman. Hwang fills the vacancy left by former state Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R-Central Point), who announced his resignation last week in a letter to ORP members, writing that “it is time to pass the torch.”
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Exploravision Award Winners from Queen of Peace in Salem, Oregon

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST K-THRU-12 SCIENCE COMPETITION! JOINING US FROM THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB IS ‘MR. FASCINATE’ JUSTIN SHAIFER –HERE TO INTRODUCE SOME OF THE WINNERS OF THE TOSHIBA – N-S-T-A NATIONAL SCIENCE TEACHING ASSOCIATION EXPLORAVISION AWARDS. SHAIFER IS...
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
newslincolncounty.com

A resident gives a general sweep of what it’s like to live in Depoe Bay….

Why add more when there is so much chaos in this world, why add more? Why add to an already difficult place to navigate with so many pitfalls and hidden dangers?. Case in point, our housing crisis. Not only in Oregon is this an issue but across our country. And there are some solutions to be had here. An easy one is to stop selling single-family homes to investors. Big or small investors. Big investors are reaping huge profits by buying up whole neighborhoods or blocks of homes and then renting them out long term to the very people who tried to purchase these homes (in some cases) and were outbid by the big investing corporation. Imagine that, you pay someone else to rent the property you wanted to purchase and get equity in. What a huge slap in the face!
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig sunstone operation in Lake County, is for sale at $1.6 million

Prospectors started flooding into Oregon looking for gold in 1848. Modern-day miners searching for rocks that glitter can stake a claim on federal lands. Or, an aspiring claim owner with deep pockets can buy Dust Devil Mining, a you-dig operation in Oregon’s Lake County, and sit back and watch rockhounds pick at the ground, hoping to strike sunstone, the state’s official gemstone.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Historic Yaquina Bay Bridge Is A Masterpiece Along The Oregon Coast

The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.

