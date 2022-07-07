Committee for Family Forestlands, July 7

SALEM, Ore. – The Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee will meet virtually Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. Items on the committee’s agenda include: Formulating testimony for the July 20 Board of Forestry meeting; This meeting is open to the public. The Zoom log-in is https://odf.zoom.us/j/91982691451. The meeting agenda with links to reference materials will be posted on the department’s website. Public comment is scheduled at the beginning of the meeting. To submit written comment, email ftlac.comment@odf.oregon.gov. Written comment sent at least 48 hours before the meeting will give the FTLAC time to review and consider information. Comment submitted after that window of time will be sent to the FTLAC after the meeting, entered into the record and posted online. Comment is not accepted after the meeting concludes. The Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee is comprised of seven county commissioners representing 15 Oregon counties where state forestlands are located. The FTLAC is a statutorily established committee that advises the Board of Forestry on matters related to forestland managed by ODF. Questions about accessibility or special accommodations can be directed to the Oregon Department of Forestry at least 72 hours prior to the meeting at 503-945-7200.

