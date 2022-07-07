ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Police logs, July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m.,...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reedsport, OR
Coos County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nbpd#State St#Safeway#Fta#Duii
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
kezi.com

Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on HWY 38-Douglas County

Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

High speed chase ends with spike strips in Coos County after near miss with child

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy