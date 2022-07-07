ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Spring All-Depth Halibut Fishery, July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODFW release – The Oregon central coast subarea (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain) spring all-depth halibut fishery will open every week (Thurs – Sat) starting July 7 until July 30. The summer all-depth halibut fishery will begin on Aug 4-6. Opening up every weekend (beginning July 7) for the remainder of...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Kid Catches 50-Inch Muskie While Bass Fishing in a Channel

Tayden George, 19, went fishing after work on June 20 and landed a fish he’ll never forget. The dedicated angler was targeting bass and panfish while walking along a 6-foot-deep channel that connects Lakes Ida and Charley in west-central Minnesota. The skinny-water channel is not the kind of place where you’d expect a large muskie to hang out.
PETS
Outdoor Life

Florida Angler Lands His 100th IGFA World Record Fish

Dr. Jan Forszpaniak didn’t enter his first fish for International Game Fish Association certification until nine years ago. That 6-pound, 6-ounce gray [mangrove] snapper caught on fly tackle with 12-pound test tippet lit a fire that’s resulted in 99 more record catches. In less than a decade, Forszpaniak...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

Federal Ban Ends Decades of Mako Shark Fishing Fever in the Northeast

We’d suffered through eight hours with zero bites. Eight whole hours of watching balloons bob around in the swells, inhaling chum fumes, and roasting in the July sun. This is shark fishing, and when nothing’s happening, it can be a painful experience. At 5 p.m., I said “uncle,” and we started reeling in the lines. My friend Darren was cranking the short corner at a steady clip when he suddenly yelled out, “oh shit! Here we go!” A mako came screaming in behind the bluefish carcass being pulled along the surface. It sucked up the bait in a blink, Darren flipped the reel to “strike,” and the 150 pounder went airborne 10 feet behind my outboard. We were only 12 miles offshore looking to play catch-and-release with some brown and dusky sharks. A shot at a mako never crossed our minds, but there it was in all its glory, cartwheeling and ripping drag. Of all the fish that had been hooked on my boat, this one gave me the biggest adrenaline rush.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Spearfisherman Shoots Giant Cubera Snapper That Could Break World Record

Free-diving spearfisherman Braden Sherron brought a massive Atlantic cubera snapper to the Port Aransas Fisherman’s Warf on June 3. After the fish was weighed, it was clear it would likely become a new world record. The huge snapper weighed 137 pounds, which would top the existing record by nearly 15 pounds. The photos of the catch went viral when they were posted to Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishery#Sport Fishing#Oregon Coast#Odfw#Pacific Cod
Whiskey Riff

Elk Hunt Turns Into A Wolf Hunt Fast After Whole Pack Moves In

It’s a pretty rare occurrence to be targeting one animal, call it in, and then have another ruin the party that quickly. But these predators hear everything that’s going on around them too. When you’re a pack animal like wolves, hearing an elk bugle might just be a dinner bell if the troops are ready for action.
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Rare Oarfish Caught on Video on Great Barrier Reef

While on a snorkel tour on the Great Barrier Reef, marine biologist Jorja Gilmore spotted something peculiar. In the water in front of her danced a paper-thin, elongated silvery fish. Perplexed, she called over master reef guide Tahn Miller to see if he knew what it was, writes Phil Brandel for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
BBC

New Quay: Fish has its chips and becomes dolphin's dinner

This was moment a salmon reached the end of the line to become a dolphin's dinner. The image was captured by wildlife guide Joshua Pedley while he was out near Llanina Point, on the far side of Cardigan Bay. When the 27-year-old saw some movement in the water he immediately...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Best Kayak Fish Finders of 2022

Fishing kayaks have evolved by leaps and bound, and more anglers are outfitting them with kayak fish finders. That’s because, like kayaks, electronics are better than ever, and they add a lot of capability to a kayak. If you want to upgrade your yak, here are the best kayak fish finders.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
nationalfisherman.com

New genetic data fuels debate over Bering Sea salmon bycatch

The contentious issue of chinook and chum salmon that are taken as bycatch in the Bering Sea pollock and groundfish trawl fisheries reached a new order of magnitude as the North Pacific Fishery Management Council grappled with the issue of declining salmon fisheries at its June meeting in Sitka. The...
ALASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Case Against Scoring Big-Game Animals

JEFF JOHNSTON ADMITS he’s a walking paradox. A lifelong whitetail hunter who manages his farm in eastern Oklahoma for record-class bucks, Johnston has written widely about his obsession with outsize deer. He’s even developed an algorithm-based antler-scoring system, called Trophy Scan, that can estimate a score based on a good-quality photograph of a deer’s rack.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy