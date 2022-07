BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County is getting some help keeping the water clean from a bright yellow machine called Weedoo. The machine looks like an excavator on the water, and it scoops up excess seagrass and cleans ponds and lakes overcrowded with lily pads, invasive grass and more. The Weedoo costs $75,000, and Manatee County was able to purchase two.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO