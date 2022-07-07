Osceola County firefighters rescue pup from fire at retirement community

Dog rescued from fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters rescued a four-legged friend when they got a call about a fire at a retirement community.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

First responders were able to get the dog out of harm’s way after a fire spread through a townhome in Good Samaritan Village.

Firefighters said they treated the resident for smoke inhalation and rescued the homeowner’s pet dog. Everyone is expected to be OK.

Osceola County firefighters said they put the fire out in less than four minutes.

They said that that short amount of time is still enough to fill a home with dangerous smoke and encouraged everyone to have an evacuation plan ready.

©2022 Cox Media Group