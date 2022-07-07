ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County firefighters rescue pup from fire at retirement community

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Dog rescued from fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters rescued a four-legged friend when they got a call about a fire at a retirement community.

First responders were able to get the dog out of harm’s way after a fire spread through a townhome in Good Samaritan Village.

Firefighters said they treated the resident for smoke inhalation and rescued the homeowner’s pet dog. Everyone is expected to be OK.

Osceola County firefighters said they put the fire out in less than four minutes.

They said that that short amount of time is still enough to fill a home with dangerous smoke and encouraged everyone to have an evacuation plan ready.

