Illegal Firearms Folo in Lane Co., July 7

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelated to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 3

kezi.com

Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
LEABURG, OR
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Convicted Felon#Senate Bill
kezi.com

Linn County deputies searching for threatening suspect

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in custody after elderly man murdered near Leaburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was murdered Friday night near Leaburg, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Nickolas Jessee, 37, was taken into custody Saturday morning. People living in and around Leaburg and Vida who received a reverse 911 call can...
LEABURG, OR
kezi.com

Family displaced after house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. -- A family is displaced after a fire damaged a home in Lebanon Saturday afternoon, officials said. This happened on Park Street just after noon, officials said. People who lived nearby called 911 after seeing and smelling smoke coming from the home. When crews arrived, they found light,...
LEBANON, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
kezi.com

Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

SLUG Queens ‘rain’ over Eugene

The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – has been crowning Eugene royalty since 1983. But this isn’t a traditional beauty pageant. SLUG Queens make it to the “slimelight” by creating a silly slug persona, a campy costume and performing a...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu case found in Linn County backyard

The latest case of avian flu has been detected in a private Linn County flock. Four detections of avian flu have been found in Oregon. The first case of avian flu this year was also found in Linn County. This latest case was found in a noncommercial backyard with approximately...

