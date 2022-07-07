ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-year-old classical violinist mugged twice within minutes, on the streets of Paris

By Sophia Alexandra Hall
classicfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolinist, Julie Berthollet, has decided to move back to Switzerland after two violent attacks demonstrated an ‘every person for themselves’ mentality in her current hometown of Paris. Sisters Camille, 23 and Julie Berthollet, 25, are a Franco-Swiss string duo who have performed around the world together since...

www.classicfm.com

Soloist quits Paris after being mugged twice in a day

The Swiss violinist Julie Berthollet has said she can no longer live in Paris after being attacked twice in the street in a single day. She told a Swiss magazine: ‘It’s the total indifference (of passers-by) that I cannot bear.’. She added: ‘I don’t want to live in...
