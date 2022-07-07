Driver shoots at Mercedes Benz on I-264, causes crash on Victory Boulevard; Virginia State Police investigating

Virginia State Police File Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that resulted from a shooting on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth.

On July 6, at 11:33 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 at Victory Boulevard. After investigating, police determined the crash was the result of an interstate shooting.

Preliminary investigations into the incident reveled the driver and sole occupant of a Mercedes Benz with temporary tags was traveling westbound on I-264. Police said a dark-colored sedan then pulled alongside the driver and began to shoot at the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and run off the roadway into the treeline at the offramp.

The male driver was injured and taken to Norfolk General Hospital, according to police.

VSP is reaching out to the community for witnesses who have information. You can contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.