The Pittsburgh Steelers are up against a lot heading into the 2022-2023 season. Following a rather underwhelming 2021-2022 season, the Steelers made some major offseason changes in the front office and on the roster. After losing veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger, it was inevitable that the Steelers were going to look different heading into the 2022 season. Pittsburgh signed QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal worth $14 million. Pittsburgh also drafted QB Kenny Pickett (University of Pittsburgh) with their First Round Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

