Portsmouth, VA

Shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth leads to crash

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person crashed after his car was shot overnight on I-264 in the area of Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police confirmed they were called just after 11:30 p.m. for a crash at the Victory Boulevard off ramp, where they found the victim, whose car had crashed into the tree line. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries incurred from both the shooting and the crash, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

State Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the victim, the only occupant of a Mercedes Benz with temporary tags, was traveling west on I-264 when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside began to shoot. The victim lost control of his car and ran off the road.

A tweet from VDOT said the scene cleared after 3:30 a.m.

This is the third interstate shooting reported in the region in a three-day period. Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile police still don’t have a description of a suspect vehicle for an interstate shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hampton.

“We are seeing more and more interstate shootings that are occurring not only on the interstate, but in the cities,” said Sgt. Anaya. “Nowadays you just don’t know what can trigger a person.”

She reminded motorists to be aware of their surroundings because “when the unthinkable and unexpected happens, they can better respond.”

She added that witness accounts are essential to finding the shooters.

“People may witness something, and we ask them to come forward. It’s not like your name is going to be used, but your information to solve these crimes that are occurring is important.”

“If you feel you are being a victim of aggressive behavior, try to back off. Write down the registration, a license plate number, a make, and model of the vehicle, the color, if it was a male driver, female driver, how many people were inside the car.”

She also advised motorists to not engage people they don’t know.

“What can trigger a person? A lot of people are stressed based on certain circumstances. You don’t know what’s going on in their lives.”

If you don’t remember anything from this report, remember this: #77. That’s the way you contact State Police Dispatcher #77  for an emergency like a drive by shooting

Any witnesses or those who may have information are asked to contact police at (757)-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

