Pittsfield’s summer playground program set to return

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The city of Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program announced Wednesday that the Parks Summer Playground Program is set to return for 2022. The program will be held at three city parks for six weeks, starting on Monday, July 11.

The Summer Playground Program offers a wide variety of recreational activities for children ages six to 13, free of charge. Trained playground leaders create safe, supervised environments full of activities including sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature activities.

Programs will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through August 19. Playground leaders will be stationed at Clapp Park, Durant Park, and The Common. The program is designed to offer “drop-in” activities for children and is not meant to be used as a substitute for day camp or childcare.

“The Summer Playground Program offers even more than a fun time- it fosters self-esteem and friendships and provides participants with positive and caring role models,” said Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator. “It lets parents feel good about sending their children to their neighborhood playground, knowing that there will be supervision.”

For more information, contact Manship at (413) 499-9371.