Dems Are Intentionally Using ‘Under-The-Radar’ Approach To Legalize Marijuana

By Benzinga Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We absolutely did this on purpose,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who is also known for pushing for cannabis reform. A new state law allowing adult cannabis users in Minnesota to purchase edibles infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC went into effect last Friday. Now, Democrats are...

Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?

Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
Under new law, Minnesota's THC edibles aren't supposed to look like candy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package."One...
This Senator Says Congress Needs To Catch Up With Americans, Pushes For Cannabis Banking Reform Bill

“You have people walking around with wheelbarrows full of cash,” Sen. Ron Wyden said in a July 4 interview. “That’s just a magnet for criminal activity.”. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), a House sponsor of a bipartisan marijuana banking reform bill, filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) last week that would be incorporated into the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act.
Democrats Send Letter To Biden, Urging Him To Legalize Weed

The letter asks the Biden Administration to use its authority for two purposes: to deschedule cannabis and to clear the names of all individuals convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses. As marijuana faces federal legalization, Democrats are asking President Biden to step up and deschedule the drug. The Hill reports that...
Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
Minnesotans Can Now Legally Buy THC Edibles, But There’s A Big Problem

Edible products will be regulated by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and must have a label showing serving sizes, ingredients, and a warning to keep the product out of reach of children. In May, Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the large-scale legislation that included provisions that provide permanent protections to...
How Congress Can Preempt the Most Dangerous Possible Ruling of the Next Supreme Court Term

In a one-line order last week, the Supreme Court planted a ticking time bomb that now threatens American democracy. The court agreed to hear a case in which North Carolina legislative leaders argue that state legislatures should be free to regulate congressional elections without any constraints from other state actors. If adopted, this position would revive the Republican gerrymander of North Carolina’s congressional districts, which a state court struck down on state constitutional grounds. In other cases, this position would mean that state legislatures could subvert congressional elections without pushback from governors, state courts, or even state electorates.
U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
When SCOTUS meets WOTUS

A famously messy 2006 Supreme Court ruling on the reach of the federal Clean Water Act over wetlands and isolated waterways is headed once again to the high court this fall. At issue: the “significant nexus test” that let federal regulators cast a wide net over wetlands and waterways.
How Would The Marijuana Industry Handle A Possible Recession?

Even if the economy in general takes a dip, marijuana is just beginning to test the waters in many states. A year ago, there were only whispers of a recession. Now it is starting to dominate conversations, and it has companies and citizens worried about the months to come. A...
