On July 7, 2022 at 09:14 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jason A. Antonucci, 38 of Youngstown, NY for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On June 03, 2022 at 06:37 pm, Troopers were dispatched to Creek Road in the town of Porter for a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed the complainants motor vehicle was taken by Antonucci without the owner’s consent. The motor vehicle was later located in the city of Niagara Falls. Antonucci was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.

YOUNGSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO