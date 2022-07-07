ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fireworks Continue for O’s

98online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven total this year for the Birds, leaving them just behind the Yankees, who have 10 on the season. Tuesday night’s Orioles vs. Rangers game was arguably one of the most exciting this year. Baltimore is the first team in MLB history to allow a game-tying or go-ahead home run in...

www.98online.com

CBS LA

Mancini delivers game-winning hit as Orioles stun Angels 5-4

Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both homered on the night they earned All-Star selections, with...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman in Baltimore's lineup Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rutschman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Our models project Rutschman for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens reach agreement with 4-time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their defensive leaders. Veteran linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to the team. Baltimore had previously placed the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, which would have entitled the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (38-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-44, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -151, Angels +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Nido helps banged-up Mets rally past Marlins 5-4 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — In tribute to Keith Hernandez, fellow Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sported blue stirrups and a mustache Saturday. Then he homered down the left-field line, the ball landing a couple of levels below where Hernandez’s retired number now hangs at Citi Field. But it was a backup catcher off the bench who delivered the sort of bear-down win Hernandez must have loved. Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott as New York rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 after honoring Hernandez. “You really want to figure out a way to try to win a game on Keith’s day,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “So the baseball gods shined on us.”
MIAMI, FL

