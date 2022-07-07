ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

SB Nation reacts: Kentucky fans showing confidence heading into 2022 season

By Ethan DeWitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just about two months until the opening kickoff of the 2022 season for the Kentucky Wildcats, fans seem to have a lot of positive thoughts and momentum as the Cats look to build upon another 10-win season. Earlier this...

DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Las Vegas releases odds on next schools to next accept offers from SEC, Big Ten

The Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Friday, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next. Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Five CFB teams set to rise in 2022 — and 5 set to tumble

The programs at the top of college football can change in an instant. LSU won a national championship in 2019. The next year the Tigers were 5-5. Florida State won nine-plus games every season from 2010-16. The Seminoles have gone a combined 19-27 the last four seasons. Rosters turn over...
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Mark Stoops responds to the narrative that Kentucky doesn't support athletes with NIL

The NIL space is one that people are still ensure how to tackle a year in to the legislation. The NCAA has legalized so many things compared to how it used to be. It has left people in a place where they want to be cautious about how they go about handling it. One school that had come across more cautious than others was Kentucky. People had started to question where UK honestly fell on the issue in recent weeks. Wildcat head football coach Mark Stoops said that regardless of what others think, everything they do in Lexington is in support of their players.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

CBS Sports unveils updated Top 25 And 1 ahead of 2022-2023 season

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish updated his preseason Top 25 And 1 following significant recruiting news regarding Arizona. The Wildcats added the No. 27 overall player (per the On3 Consensus) from the 2023 recruiting class, four-star point guard Kylan Boswell, who reclassified into the ’22 class to join Tommy Lloyd’s club this upcoming season.
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Land Massive OT in Umarov

Moments ago, coveted 6'7", 338lbs offensive tackle Sham Umarov announced his commitment to Tennessee over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. In this impact report, we take a look at what Umarov brings to Knoxville. Background. Umarov has an interesting story that led his family to America from Russia, where he...
KNOXVILLE, TN
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 7 Auburn

The Iron Bowl. There's not much that needs to be said about the significance of this game each year to the people in the state of Alabama. Last year's game turned out to be one of the most epic in the rivalries history with the first overtime Iron Bowl ending in the Crimson Tide's favor in a 24-22 victory in 4OT. It was a game that Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he would always cherish.
AUBURN, AL

