SB Nation reacts: Kentucky fans showing confidence heading into 2022 season

The NIL space is one that people are still ensure how to tackle a year in to the legislation. The NCAA has legalized so many things compared to how it used to be. It has left people in a place where they want to be cautious about how they go about handling it. One school that had come across more cautious than others was Kentucky. People had started to question where UK honestly fell on the issue in recent weeks. Wildcat head football coach Mark Stoops said that regardless of what others think, everything they do in Lexington is in support of their players.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO