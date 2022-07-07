ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

By Gary Phillips
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

Aaron Judge is not the only notable Yankee in a contract year.

While the slugging outfielder’s future was the main topic of discussion during Hal Steinbrenner’s Wednesday Zoom call, the team owner also touched on Brian Cashman’s situation. Steinbrenner said that he and New York’s general manager have not discussed a contract extension yet, per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. Cashman is in the final year of the five-year, $25 million extension he signed in December 2017.

Cashman has been New York’s general manager since 1998 and has yet to oversee a losing season. The Yankees have made the postseason 20 times and won four World Series with him at the helm, the most recent coming in 2009.

While there have not been any negotiations between the two, Steinbrenner did offer Cashman a vote of confidence while praising the job he’s done. With a 58-23 (.716) record entering Wednesday’s game against the Pirates, the Yankees easily own the best mark in baseball and have looked far more consistent than the streaky team that took the field last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsrsX_0gXUHGiR00

There is still half a season and the playoffs – if all goes well – left, but so far all has gone well for the Yankees following an offseason that left many fans disappointed. Cashman’s most notable moves were re-signing Anthony Rizzo, acquiring Jose Trevino and trading Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. The Yankees did not sign one of the top free agent shortstops, rolling with Kiner-Falefa instead, nor did they lock up Judge prior to Opening Day.

Judge’s impending free agency will be the club’s top priority this offseason; Steinbrenner said the Yankees won’t provide updates on that front until the 2022 campaign is over. But retaining Cashman is likely near the top of Steinbrenner’s to-do list as well.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets have an eye on the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they are considering making a move for one longtime slugger. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz “on their radar” for a trade. Heyman notes that the Mets’ biggest need come […] The post Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB announces NL, AL starters for 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

With the first half of the 2022 MLB season winding down, we now look ahead to the All-Star festivities. After it was announced earlier on Friday that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera would be Rob Manfred’s honorary selections for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium later this month, the starters for both the National League and American League have been revealed.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Athletic#Agen
FanSided

Baseball Insiders: Mets in on Trey Mancini, Jacob deGrom-Braves fit and more trade buzz

Robert Murray and Mark Carman touched on a Mets trade target, some interest between the Braves and Jacob deGrom and more. The Baseball Insiders Podcast returned this week after a restful holiday weekend for both Mark Carman and Robert Murray. With the trade deadline now less than a month away, you can be sure that potential trades and possible deadline deal dominated the conversation.
QUEENS, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Controversial Tyler Anderson Moment Sets Internet Ablaze

The Dodgers and Cubs kept fans on the edge of their seats for the second night in a row. After the Cubs raced ahead to a 3-0 lead, the Dodgers clawed their way back into the game and then sent it to extra-innings on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. Catcher Will Smith hit the second walk off hit in the last three night for the Dodgers, but everyone is talking about the play at the plate between Tyler Anderson and Cubbs outfield Ian Happ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Padres OF Jurickson Profar stretchered off after scary collision, collapse

It was a scary scene at Petco Park during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with San Diego rookie infielder C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams in the collision.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Donaldson, Yankees tee off on Red Sox again

Josh Donaldson homered for the third time in as many games and Matt Carpenter added a solo shot to lift the visiting New York Yankees to a 12-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Donaldson belted a three-run homer in the first inning, and Carpenter and Gleyber Torres...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy