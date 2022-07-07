ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JP Estrella Details 'Awesome Experience' at NBPA Top 100 camp and Updates Recruitment

By Bryce Kelly
 3 days ago
The 6-11, 210 pound forward out of Scarborough, Maine went from being relatively unknown to starring in the NBPA Top 100 camp, one of the marque camps in the country for the top high school prospects.

Between June 26 and July 2, the camp was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando Florida. In five games, JP Estrella averaged 11.8 points per game, which was sixth best in the camp. Estrella also shot 53% from the field which was 14th best and 38% from three-point range which was fourth best. Each game was 48 minutes long with a running clock. Estrella was named to the first team at the camp.

“I played really well,” Estrella said. “I made first team in the camp. I played really well overall when college coaches were and weren’t there. I showed my whole entire bag with the hustle plays, three balls, rebounds and blocking shots.”

Not bad for a player who was “pretty surprised” by the invite he got to the camp via email.

On Monday and Tuesday, Estrella listened to NBA guest speakers like CJ McCollum talk about the importance of ignoring social media and grinding every day to get better.

McCollum claimed he’s seen many players regress because of social media.

Estrella also listened to talk about nutrition and played in some three on three games before the full five on five games began on Wednesday and Thursday.

There were plenty of big names surrounding Estrella.

LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny James, was there. Jared McCain, the four star shooting guard committed to Duke was there. Dusty Stromer, a four star shooting guard committed to Gonzaga was there too.

“It was cool being around some very famous names like Jared McCain, Dusty and Bronny,” Estrella said. “Just having normal conversations with them and getting to play with some of them and play against the rest of them. It was a blast.”

Estrella said this was his first big time camp he has attended. The format and talent stuck out the most to him as well as the eyes watching the players on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Every head coach and assistant coach you could see in the country and there were NBA coaches there,” Estrella said. “You could go down all these bleachers and see every college coach’s name you could think of.”

Despite Estrella’s standout performance, there wasn’t a lot of passing at the camp. There were only three players who averaged more than three assists per game at the camp.

“My team was on the ball hog side a little bit,” Estrella said. “Me and Aaron Bradshaw had to work to get our touches. Other than that we made it work.”

The big man from Maine has been hearing from college basketball royalty the most: Kansas and Duke. Estrella has scheduled his Duke visit to take place from July 31 to August 2.

Besides them, Estrella has been hearing the most from Tennessee, Marquette, Syracuse, UConn and Iowa.

Estrella took an official visit to Tennessee at the beginning of June.

Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes has told Estrella he can become a big man who shoots and play makes using pick and pops and pick and rolls, according to Estrella.

Don’t worry Syracuse fans, there’s still a chance you’ll see Estrella strolling around campus sometime soon.

“I’ve still been hearing from Autry all the time and Boehiem,” Estrella said. “They definitely want to get me up there for another visit.”

Estrella said he is considering taking a visit to Syracuse before he makes his decision before his senior season at Brewster Academy.

