Premier League

Former Premier League Forward Claims Only Manchester Citys Manager Pep Guardiola is Qualified to Coach Paris Saint-Germain

By Matt Skinner
 3 days ago

Pep Guardiola has a track record of working with some of the biggest names in football, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Robert Lewandowski to name a few.

Former Aston Villa forward, Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks the Manchester City manager would be the perfect fit for Paris Saint-Germain.

The talkSPORT pundit was putting his case forward on the breakfast show with Laura Woods.

“How do you go in there and stamp your authority? Because you’ve got superstars in there, you know, superstars. Mbappe, the most exciting player in the world for me, is going to be definitely the best player in the world soon.

"Lionel Messi is probably the best player ever, ever to play the game. Neymar is not wanted by PSG, but he just ended up signing a new five-year contract,” Agbonlahor said.

Agbonlahor thinks it's the fact he has worked with the big named players in the past and consistently won trophies as a manager that help him get the respect needed for succeeding in the French capital.

“So horrible job and the only manager that I can feel could succeed at that club. Managers like Pep Guardiola.

"He’s all he managed, Messi. He’s already managed Neymar. I feel like Mbappe will respect him because of what he’s done in the game, but managers like Galtier and Pochettino haven’t really won the trophies. They’re not going to get the respect of the top, top players.”

Guardiola's contract runs until 2023 at the Etihad stadium with talks expected to start soon.

