Cell Phones

TickTick review

By Stefan Ionescu
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a to-do-list app that’s easy to use and has many features, TickTick is an ideal choice. The app helps you organize your schedule meticulously to increase productivity. It has wide compatibility and is easy to use. The main drawback of the platform is its weak customer...

www.techradar.com

TechRadar

Microsoft To Do review

If you need a free app to help you with task management, To Do is a great choice. You can access it from the web-based interface or through the desktop or mobile app, making it simple to use. The app doesn’t offer as many task management features as you’ll see in various competitors. But, you don’t need to pay a dime for it, so why not?
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 review

Blackmagic’s impressive DaVinci Resolve keeps improving with each update. This is a truly powerful free video editing software, at an absolutely unbeatable price. It’s not for everyone though, and newcomers might feel overwhelmed, but you have nothing to lose by trying it out. $44.99. (opens in new tab)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Apps#Email Accounts#Smart Phone#Ios#American#Android#Windows Linux
TechRadar

How opening new browser tabs generated $1.4m for charity

How many tabs do you have open right now? For me, it’s 78, and I am not here to pretend that is a healthy or manageable number. It is, however, a potentially profitable one - especially if you have the Tab for a Cause browser extension downloaded, which turns your new tab pages into a charity fundraising opportunity.
CHARITIES
TechRadar

5 cheap laptop deals to watch out for on Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, it’s worth holding fire on buying a laptop right now. In previous years, we’ve seen some pretty great laptop deals pop up during Prime Day – and not just from Amazon, either. While the huge online retailer has a big selection of laptops on offer, the likes of Dell and Walmart also host their own sales to coincide with Amazon’s sales, so if you know where to look, you could bag yourself an excellent bargain.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Watch out for these devious scams on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Security researchers have warned of a sharp rise in fraud and identity theft campaigns targeting shoppers ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which kicks off on July 12. The latest data from security firm Check Point shows the volume of Amazon-related phishing emails has spiked by 37% month-on-month, with further increases likely as the event draws near.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Still on Verizon 3G? You might be getting a new, free phone

Verizon's 3G CDMA network will shut down on December 31, 2022, but the carrier revealed it's handing out free phones to the users who stayed on the old connection standard. These new phones (opens in new tab) work on the current 4G LTE network and aren't anything fancy, just basic flip phones. There are three phones available: the Orbic Journey V (opens in new tab) (retail value $99.99), the TCL FLIP Pro (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99), and the Nokia 2720 V Flip (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99). With phones this basic, don’t expect a whole lot out of them. Although the Nokia phone does have Google Assistant and YouTube apps, so that’s at least something.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

CrowPi-L Raspberry Pi laptop review

The CrowPi-L improves on the previous CrowPi2 laptop by including a small rechargeable battery and a greatly simplified assembly process. The main drawbacks are the subpar screen and a questionable cooling system. Pros. +. Simple assembly process. +. GPIO accessible externally. +. Spare HDMI output. Cons. - Ineffective cooling. -
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to get the best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a great deal on an electric toothbrush? Whether this is the first time you’ve tried an electric alternative to your old-fashioned manual scrubbing toothbrush, or you’re looking for a replacement for an older model, it’s well worth seeing what the Prime Day deals have in store.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Proton VPN Free review

Its location list is short at only three countries, but Proton VPN Free's speed, features, professional apps and unlimited data make it a top-quality free VPN. Sign up for almost any major free VPN and you're hit with a big restriction: a probably far-too-low data limit. Use it too much – which can sometimes be as little as 500MB a month – and, oops, that's it, you're locked out for a few weeks.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Naenka Runner Diver review

It’s not the best sounding pair of waterproof headphones around, but the Naenka Runner Diver is certainly the most versatile. Just as good while running and around the office as when in the pool, its bone conduction tech means lots of bass, though it’s low on treble detail.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Heads up, UK gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK. This is one of the better early gaming Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). It's a small discount of £25.99 off the usual £309.99 retail price, but one that's well worth a look if you want to get Nintendo's premium console for less.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Proxies vs VPN: What is the difference?

The proxy vs VPN debate addresses two different methods of accessing the internet anonymously. Both make it appear as if you've established a connection from a different IP address by routing traffic through a remote server. This may be particularly important if you’re concerned about the privacy of your personal data and your browsing habits.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

A nasty new malware strain is stealing data from Linux devices

A new Linux (opens in new tab) malware has been discovered that is capable of avoiding detection by antivirus programs, steals sensitive data from compromised endpoints (opens in new tab) and infects all processes running on a device. Cybersecurity researchers from Intezer Labs say the malware (opens in new tab),...
SOFTWARE

