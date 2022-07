The Skull and Bones beta is on the way later this year, and players will finally get the chance to jump into the pirate ship battling game ahead of its release. Ubisoft has finally taken the lid off of Skull and Bones, revealing a ton of details about the game’s future, including a November 8 release date. That’s great to hear, as the title has been stuck in development limbo for years, initially being announced all the way back at E3 2017. However, it seems the end of development is finally in sight. And you'll have a chance to try it out soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO