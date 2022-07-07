ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Needles, CA: Lindsey Payson and Donna McCorkle presents presentation to Needles City Council and public regarding the Needles Military Moms Banner Program.

Cover picture for the articleSource: City of Needles (Information) Needles, California: A regular meeting of the Needles City Council (N.C.C.) was held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. During the regular meeting, Lindsey Payson and Donna McCorkle presented a presentation to members of the Needles City Council and the public regarding the Needles Military Moms Banner...

News Update: Needles, CA: Needles City Council voted unanimously to pursuit through the right channels for the City of Needles to possibly adopt a different time zone.

Source: City of Needles (Information) Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council voted unanimously to pursuit through the right channels for the City of Needles to possibly adopt a different time zone during their regular meeting held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. Agenda Item 1: Provide staff direction to...
NEEDLES, CA
AZ Health Zone brings Seed to Supper Program to LHC

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Food insecurity is a part of life for many people, sacrificing healthy choices for cheaper processed foods. AZ Health Zone, with the Mohave County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), will be conducting the free Seed to Supper program for Lake Havasu City area residents. The...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
￼BOS supports restricting future farms from using groundwater

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County is urging the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) to allow formation of an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area (INA) that can restrict future use of groundwater by agricultural enterprises engaged in unchecked guzzling from the Hualapai Basin that supplies the greater Kingman area. The Board...
Needles, CA
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bullhead City (AZ)

Are you searching for fun things to do in Bullhead City, AZ?. Located in Mohave County, along the Colorado River, Bullhead City, Arizona is a center of attractions and sights, that will keep everyone in the family engaged. The city is a nature getaway that should let out your inner...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
￼County health director hired; Kingsley to start Aug. 1

MOHAVE COUNTY – The man who will serve as the next Director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health introduced himself during the July 5 Board of Supervisors meeting. Dr. Chad Kingsley will transition to Kingman from his current duties as a regional trauma coordinator in Las Vegas.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Downtown Laughlin, NV: Women gets purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino last Monday night.

Downtown Laughlin, Nevada: A women got her purse and medical bag stolen well playing a slot machine inside the Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 4th, 2022. Tristan R. contacted ZachNews about this terrible crime that took place just after the Independence Day 2022 fireworks...
LAUGHLIN, NV
Holiday accident turns fatal

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man hurt in a 4th of July incident on the Colorado River in Bullhead City succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. Ricardo Almanza, 43, Corona, died July 6 at University Medical Center, according to Bullhead City Police Department Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Needles, CA: California Highway Patrol Officer Clinton Burrows presents presentation to Needles City Council and public regarding “Needles-Barstow Traffic Alliance Safety Corridors.”

Source: City of Needles (Information) Needles, California: A regular meeting of the Needles City Council (N.C.C.) was held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. During the regular meeting, California Highway Patrol Officer Clinton Burrows presented a presentation to members of the Needles City Council and the public regarding the “Needles-Barstow Traffic Alliance Safety Corridors.”
NEEDLES, CA
Bear in school grounds euthanized at request of Arizona Game & Fish

A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
PARKER, AZ
Grocer pulls plug on Needles

NEEDLES — Residents' hopes of being able to shop locally for groceries have been dashed again. The owner of The Market at Laughlin has canceled plans to open a Needles location. City Manager Rick Daniels announced the decision during the City Council meeting on June 28. Daniels shared the...
NEEDLES, CA
Human trafficking addressed at Rotary

Sara Colbert, Mohave County Probation Department Deputy Probation Officer Senior, spoke on Human Trafficking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s July 1st meeting. Colbert noted victims can be in plain sight can be any age, race, gender or nationality. She reviewed how traffickers operate and the signs of human trafficking to watch for. For further information or to have Colbert speak to your group, call 928-753-0720, ext. 4299.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Sales tax hike proposed for Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has approved a staff recommendation to seek voter approval of a tax hike in the November 8 general election. The unanimous decision at the July 5 council meeting follows hours of open meeting discussion over the last couple of years about the need to find a source of revenue to maintain, repair and improve the municipal street network.
Missing mustang found in Golden Valley

NEEDLES — The giant steel mustang is back home. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department both confirmed recovery of the privately-owned, trailer-mounted mustang stolen from outside a private residence in Needles on May 26. It was found in Golden Valley, about 50 miles away.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
California man dies after being struck by jet ski in Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) — Authorities say a California man has died in a Nevada hospital after he was injured in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River. Bullhead City police say 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
3720 Enduro Dr, Lake Havasu City, Mohave County, AZ, 86404

IT's ALL ABOUT THAT 'WOW'!!!!!! ABOUT THAT 'WOW'!!!! This lot has WOW views of the lake, mountians and Havasu sunsets. If you want views this could be the lot for your new home! Great Location! Wonderful neighborhood! Custom Home Site with awesome lake, mountain and city views! BIG LOT! BIG VIEWS!! Steep driveway with leveling started at the top. 1.23 acres. Plenty of room for RV garages below and home/pool etc on top. Backs to a wash. Grab your builder see what you can do!!
AZFamily

COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE
Jet skier on Colorado River loses control, hits 4 people in 'swim-only' section, Arizona police say

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - The Bullhead City Police Department says a crash involving a jet skier and four others on the Colorado River took place on July 4. In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park around 4:40 p.m. when a jet skier reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

