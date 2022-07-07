ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Hanceville man indicted for first-degree sodomy of a child

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago
A Morgan County Grand Jury has indicted a Hanceville man on charges of first-degree sodomy of a child, court documents show. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office) Read More

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County Grand Jury has indicted a Hanceville man on charges of first-degree sodomy of a child, court documents show.

42-year-old Earl S. Sherrill, III was indicted on the charges on April 7, 2022.

According to online court records, Sherrill was arrested on July 5 by the Decatur Police Department.

The indictment states that Sherrill “engaged in sodomy” by “forcible compulsion” with a child younger than 12 years old.

Earl S. Sherrill, III (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A Grand Jury warrant was issued for his arrest on May 26.

Sherrill was taken into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.

