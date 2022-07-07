2 teens killed in Foster crash

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash overnight in Foster.

The crash occurred in a rural part of town on Salisbury Road, not far from Route 6.

An EMT who was first on scene told 12 News there were four teenagers in the vehicle. Two were pronounced dead, while the other two were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

“You just don’t see fatals on the back roads like that. When you have kids of young age, of that age, it affects the community pretty deeply,” EMT-C Gordon Rogers said.

“You’ve seen it in the past in other communities,” he added. “This is an extremely close-knit community and a lot of people know everybody, even the volunteers that show up on scene.”

There’s no word on whether any other vehicles were involved.

Dr. Renee Palazzo, superintendent of the Foster-Glocester Regional School District, released a statement saying the two victims were Ponaganset students.

“Sadly, our Ponaganset community is mourning the loss of two students who passed away last night from a car accident,” she wrote. “Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss. We are here to support those who are impacted by this incident and school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers will be available to speak with students about this tragedy starting tomorrow.”

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.