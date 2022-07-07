ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster, RI

2 teens killed in Foster crash

By Melanie DaSilva, Brittany Schaefer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash overnight in Foster.

The crash occurred in a rural part of town on Salisbury Road, not far from Route 6.

An EMT who was first on scene told 12 News there were four teenagers in the vehicle. Two were pronounced dead, while the other two were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

“You just don’t see fatals on the back roads like that. When you have kids of young age, of that age, it affects the community pretty deeply,” EMT-C Gordon Rogers said.

“You’ve seen it in the past in other communities,” he added. “This is an extremely close-knit community and a lot of people know everybody, even the volunteers that show up on scene.”

There’s no word on whether any other vehicles were involved.

Dr. Renee Palazzo, superintendent of the Foster-Glocester Regional School District, released a statement saying the two victims were Ponaganset students.

“Sadly, our Ponaganset community is mourning the loss of two students who passed away last night from a car accident,” she wrote. “Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss. We are here to support those who are impacted by this incident and school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers will be available to speak with students about this tragedy starting tomorrow.”

Eyewitness News

Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community in Hartford is coming together to show support for a woman killed on July 4th. The shooting happened at a home on Shultas Place during a large party, said police. There is a vigil for 22-year-old Jayla Heaven. She was killed on Monday and...
HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

Revere man arraigned after allegedly groping unconscious woman for 30 minutes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, facing five charges including larceny and indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping an unconscious woman. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, allegedly groped an intoxicated and unconscious victim in the Transportation Building in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Bader...
REVERE, MA
WTNH

Ghost gun seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford say they’ve taken a ghost gun off the streets Saturday. While conducting a motor vehicle stop, the North Street Crimes Unit located a ploymer 80 9mm gun with a high capacity drum magazine. The firearm was seized. The suspect had multiple warrants out of Glastonbury, and North Haven […]
HARTFORD, CT
