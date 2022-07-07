Abortion rights petition blows past signature threshold

The effort to enshrine abortion access in Michigan's Constitution has likely gathered enough signatures to make the Nov. 2 ballot.

Driving the news: The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative is nearing 800,000 signatures, Ann Arbor Council Member Linh Song, who co-chairs the ballot committee, said at a council meeting Tuesday.

If certified, that would be the most signatures of any ballot effort in Michigan's history, Song says.

"I'm really, really heartened to see the commitment folks are making," Song tells Axios.

Why it matters: Abortion access in Michigan could ultimately come down to the ballot.

Abortion care is in limbo following the reversal of Roe v. Wade and an injunction against the state's long-dormant 1931 abortion ban.

The initiative needs 425,059 signatures by July 11 to make the Nov. 2 ballot.

What's happening: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have insisted that a court injunction is currently keeping statewide abortion legal, despite two county prosecutors suggesting plans to enforce the 1931 law.

What they're saying: "We should be the example as a state that the rest of the country can follow," State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) tells Axios.

"I get people's frustrations with being told to vote, especially if elected Democrats aren't putting together a plan for you to vote for," McMorrow says. "My message to voters is you have the ability to take action yourself — Michigan isn't helpless."

What's next: ACLU policy strategist Melissa Kovach told Axios last week the ballot committee plans to submit signatures on the July 11 deadline.