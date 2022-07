How Michigan's population has changed

Data: U.S. Census Bureau ; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

The state has lost Black and white residents while seeing gains in the Hispanic and Asian populations, new Census data shows.

Why it matters: The specifics offer insight into Michigan's recent population decline, its first in more than a decade .

By the numbers: Michigan's July 1, 2021 population of 10,050,811 represents a decline of 26,520, or 0.26%, from 10,077,331 a year earlier.