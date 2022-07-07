ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man admits to smuggling 20 aliens in locked FedEx trailer

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Man admits to smuggling 20 aliens in locked FedEx trailer

A 32-year-old Houston man has pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle undocumented aliens, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Vince Ruiz III pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens within the United States.

On Oct. 5, 2021, Ruiz drove a white Freightliner tractor pulling two trailers marked “FedEx Ground” into the primary inspection lane at the Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint located near Falfurrias. During the inspection, a K-9 alerted authorities to one of the trailers.  

A subsequent search of the trailer revealed 20 undocumented individuals inside behind a locked door.

Ruiz admitted he drove to Edinburg to pick up the trailer and return to Cypress. During the trip, he pulled over to the side of the road in a secluded area where the undocumented individuals were then loaded into the trailer.

They were later determined to be illegally present in the country

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will impose sentencing on Oct. 4. At that time, Ruiz faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Ruiz has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Comments / 174

Mildred Emestica
3d ago

$250,000 maximum fine to little this isn't the first time this smuggler cross people like this they have to increase to a million dollars and 30 years behind bars and they will think twice doing it again.

Reply(12)
69
Cooter Shears
2d ago

As far as I’m concerned, anyone caught smuggling ILLEGALS into this country should get a minimum of twenty years in prison. I also believe that anyone knowingly caught hiring an ILLEGAL should be put in prison for at least ten years and their business and all assets are forfeited.

Reply(23)
47
Roberto
2d ago

Ah, the ol’ FED MEX trick! I wonder, did Fed Mex put him up to it to bolster their public image. Hi, ship with US, FED MEX we’ll get your ILLEGAL to his destination on time. Brought to you by FED MEX your on time illegal shipper.

Reply(7)
33
 

