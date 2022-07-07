Trump's children were split between denial and rage after he lost the election, says filmmaker with the family around Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump greets his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. during a "Keep America Great" rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

British documentary maker Alex Holder described to Insider his interactions with the Trump family.

He described seeing how the family reacted to Trump losing then trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Some of them were very "bitter" while others didn't want to talk about it, Holder said.

Former President Donald Trump's children were split between denial and rage after he lost the 2020 presidential election, the British filmmaker who had access to the family told Insider.

Alex Holder spent weeks filming the Trump campaign and interviewing the former president and his family members as part of a secret project documenting the 2020 election and its aftermath.

His work was revealed in the course of the January 6 committee hearings after the panel obtained his footage as evidence.

Holder in a Tuesday interview with Insider described the seeing a "mixture" of reactions among Trump's three eldest children: Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr.

"There was an attitude that one of them would give which was sort of incredibly bitter and angry about the end result," Holder told Insider.

"And then there were the other children who were totally in denial and would not even refer or discuss or engage with anything to do with the fact that they were no longer in the White House and the catastrophe that had taken place earlier."

Holder did not say which children he meant for each description. But his descriptions matched widespread reports about the Trump children in the aftermath of the election.

Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump (R). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump's two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have vocally stood behind their father in his unfounded claims the election was stolen.

In a string of text messages, first reported by CNN, Don Jr. encouraged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue "multiple paths" to overturn his father's election loss.

In a separate interview with The Independent, Holder said that Eric was unconcerned about potential violence from Trump supporters reacting to false claims of election fraud.

In contrast, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, stayed tight-lipped in the final weeks of Trump's presidency while slowly distancing themselves from the administration, according to The New York Times.

Ivanka's stance on the election was called into question again when footage from Holder's documentary, seen by The New York Times last month, showed Trump's eldest daughter saying that her father should keep up his challenges against the election results "until every legal remedy is exhausted."

That footage was taken in December 2020, the Times said.

Her comments were at odds with testimony she gave to the January 6 committee last month in which she said she "accepted" the results of the election after former Attorney General William Barr said there was no election fraud.

Holder found himself at the center of an unlikely political storm after it emerged that his footage was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack. He has already testified before the panel privately.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Holder's documentary is due to be broadcast in full on the Discovery+ streaming service on July 10.