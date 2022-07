English footballers often command a much higher price when it comes to transfers compared to others, but who is the best paid Englishman in world football?. With Raheem Sterling likely to seal a deal taking him from Manchester City to Chelsea, the winger is set to be amongst the highest English earners. According to The Telegraph, the two clubs have now agreed a transfer fee in the region of £50 million. Sterling is set to be the first signing made by the new Chelsea owners, led by American business man Todd Boehly. The Telegraph also reported that Sterling’s weekly wage at the Stamford Bridge club will be around an eye watering figure of £300,000.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO