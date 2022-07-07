ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomers – maximize your health for quality of life

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – The average U.S. life expectancy of 84 years means many Baby Boomers reaching age 65 have nearly two decades or more of life ahead. Advanced years may bring risks to your health that can impact quality of life as you age.

Lori Gledhill, M.D., a family medicine physician with Greenbrier Valley Primary Care, reminds readers that some factors such as genetics are beyond your control, but healthy lifestyle choices, timely identification and management of the following common chronic conditions can increase your odds of living a long and healthy life.

Arthritis

Joint pain, stiffness and swelling in or around one or more joints can be signs of arthritis, the leading cause of disability in the U.S. Almost one in four adults develops the condition. Arthritis has many forms, and your doctor can help diagnose and identify the best treatment. Management of arthritis can help you reduce or manage pain, minimize joint damage and improve or maintain functioning.

Type 2 Diabetes

More than 34 million Americans have diabetes with approximately 90-95 percent having type 2 diabetes. The symptoms are hard to spot and the older you are, the more likely you are to have this condition. Left untreated, type 2 diabetes can cause other serious conditions like heart disease, kidney disease or vision loss. Regular check-ups can help identify the condition timely.

High Blood Pressure

In 2017, U.S. medical organizations lowered blood pressure numbers to 120/80 normal, 130/80 pre-hypertensive and 140/80 stage 1 hypertension. Left unchecked, this asymptomatic condition plays a big role in your chances for heart attack, heart failure and stroke. Your doctor can help you develop a plan to lower your number including diet, exercise or medication.

Heart Disease

Several types of heart conditions are considered heart disease including coronary artery disease, issues with valves in the heart or heart failure. Each of these conditions elevates the risk for heart attack and stroke. Symptoms vary depending on the type of heart disease. Your doctor can perform diagnostic tests and if diagnosed may advise you to make lifestyle changes or may prescribe medication for treatment.

Depression

Clinical depression is not a normal part of aging but can be more common for people who also have other illnesses such as heart disease or cancer. The condition is serious and can affect the way you feel, act and think. Counseling, medicine or other forms of treatment can help. If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, talk with your doctor who can help put together a plan of treatment.

“My goal is to help patients maintain their best life through preventive medicine, when possible” says Gledhill. “When conditions or issues arise, I’ll help them identify the most promising course of treatment and connect them with specialists, if needed.”

Sustaining healthy lifestyle choices and managing chronic conditions as we age gives us the best chance to remain healthy with high levels of independence and functionality.

The post Boomers – maximize your health for quality of life appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

