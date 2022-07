New London earned quotes for the Cazoo St Leger with a dominant display in the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket. Charlie Appleby's colt was last seen being sent off an odds-on favourite for the Chester Vase 65 days ago, where he ran no sort of race behind Aidan O'Brien's Changingoftheguard, who went on to be fifth in the Derby and won the King Edward VII Stakes.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO