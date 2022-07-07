ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, IN

Knox Community School Board Hires New Athletic Director

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

The Knox Community School Board hired a new athletic director Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart announced that Richard Warren was selected as the next athletic director....

valpo.life

A Message from Dr. Charles Small

I am honored to officially begin as your Director of Athletics. I am grateful for the warm welcome to Valparaiso University. With tremendous humility and excitement, I look forward to our new journey together. Since the official announcement of my appointment on May 19, I have been busy helping my wife and sons transition to Valparaiso and engaging with Valpo stakeholders to solidify my plans for the first 90 days as your Director of Athletics. I also had an opportunity to participate in the Missouri Valley Conference summer meetings. Much of my time for the next couple of months will consist of listening to Valpo student-athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni, deans, campus partners and community members. I have two goals for the next few months: 1) engage in the 4 C’s of onboarding (compliance, clarification, culture and connection), and 2) facilitate focused listening and learning.
VALPARAISO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Notre Dame appoints assistant vice presidents

The University of Notre Dame has appointed Katie Rose assistant vice president for IT strategic excellence and engagement and Tracy Weber assistant vice president for community technology experience. Rose has served in a number of leadership roles over her 24-year career at the University that began with answering calls at the OIT help desk. Most recently she was senior director of IT strategy, planning and architecture. Rose has managed a wide variety of IT projects, participated in the Notre Dame Leadership Rotation Program and led teams to deliver outstanding user support, communications and managed cloud solutions. She is a past fellow of the Leading Change Institute, the EDUCAUSE Leadership Institute and the MOR Advanced Leaders Program. Rose will lead teams focused on transforming IT outreach and communications, organizational change management, project and portfolio management, IT strategy and governance, IT enterprise architecture, University data governance and IT financial and administrative operations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and computer applications and an executive MBA, both from Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame putting $2.6 million toward local high school students

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame received a grant of more than $2.6 million to give students in the South Bend Community School Corporation access to higher education. The grant was given to Notre Dame Upward Bound, one of the University’s two TRIO programs that...
NOTRE DAME, IN
max983.net

Update Given on Hospital Operations, Healthcare in Marshall County

Marshall County Commission President Kevin Overmyer updated the press Friday on the current healthcare situation in Plymouth and in Marshall County. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Trinity Health recently made some changes to operations at the Plymouth site in order to face financial hardships in the past couple of years, as well as the response to the evaluation of needs and wants within the system. The ICU and CCU units at the Plymouth hospital have been closed, and clinics in other areas in Marshall County have also announced upcoming closures.
Knox, IN
Sports
Knox, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Knox, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
95.3 MNC

LaPorte Co. Community Corrections Exec. Director fired

The Executive Director of LaPorte County Community Corrections was dismissed Wednesday morning. Commissioners cited a “lack of transparency” regarding the death of a work release inmate last week which led to the firing of Rochelle Brown. WSBT reports that the inmate, whose name has not been released, died...
wkvi.com

Pulaski County EMS Director Proposes New Rates

The Pulaski County Commissioners have approved new ambulance rates presented by Brandon DeLorenzo at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. The Ambulance Billing Services identified commercial insurance carriers with reimbursement rates greater than the current charges. They believe there is an opportunity to increase the Pulaski County EMS revenue. The ambulance...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marshall Announces Candidacy For Sheriff As Independent

A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office detective who supported Kyle Dukes in the Republican May primary has announced he is seeking the sheriff’s position as an Independent in November. James Marshall will face Republican candidate and KCSO deputy Jim Smith in the general election. Smith defeated Dukes in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Plan Commission approves Linc project TIF district

Downtown Valparaiso's Linc development is getting its own TIF district. The $37 million project will include three four-story apartment buildings with ground floor retail space facing Lincolnway. The city is helping to pay for the project through tax increment financing. That means any new property tax revenues generated by the...
VALPARAISO, IN
Person
Amy Webb
wkvi.com

Robert (Bob) Chester Orr

Robert (Bob) Chester Orr, formerly of Hamlet, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Placid, Florida on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born on February 8, 1933, to Chester and Lois (Bolen) Orr, Bob grew up on his father and mother’s farm in Hamlet with his brother, Allen. Bob graduated from Hamlet High School as a member of the class of ’51. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Berg) Orr, on June 10, 1953. They had three children – Garry Robert Orr, Gregg (Becky) Ryan Orr of Hamlet, Indiana, and Gayla (David) Rae Haag of Charlotte, North Carolina.
HAMLET, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Announces Paving Plans For Next Week

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
#Community School#Retirement#Highschoolsports#The School Board
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth fined by IOSHA

A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
PLYMOUTH, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
abc57.com

Intersection of Fir, Eadus closed beginning July 11

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

ADVISORY: Weko Beach tests positive for high levels of E. coli

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - People are being advised not to swim at Weko Beach in Berrien County. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Weko Beach and Campground said that weekly water samples conducted by the Berrien County Health Department have resulted in abnormal results. The beach has tested positive...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Professional Bull Riders return to Michiana for fifth year

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Professional Bull Riders (PBR) have returned to Michiana for a fifth year, and this year’s event has brought some of world’s best to the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana. When most think of professional bull riding, they think of bull riders competing for championships...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

Colfax Avenue closes July 11 for paving project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Colfax Avenue will close on Monday for a paving project, the City of South Bend announced. Colfax will be closed from Eddy to Ester Streets until July 19, weather permitting. The paving project will happen in two phases: phase one will focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN

