Knox Community School Board Hires New Athletic Director

Robert (Bob) Chester Orr, formerly of Hamlet, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Placid, Florida on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born on February 8, 1933, to Chester and Lois (Bolen) Orr, Bob grew up on his father and mother’s farm in Hamlet with his brother, Allen. Bob graduated from Hamlet High School as a member of the class of ’51. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis (Berg) Orr, on June 10, 1953. They had three children – Garry Robert Orr, Gregg (Becky) Ryan Orr of Hamlet, Indiana, and Gayla (David) Rae Haag of Charlotte, North Carolina.
