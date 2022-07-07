Knox Community School Board Hires New Athletic Director

I am honored to officially begin as your Director of Athletics. I am grateful for the warm welcome to Valparaiso University. With tremendous humility and excitement, I look forward to our new journey together. Since the official announcement of my appointment on May 19, I have been busy helping my wife and sons transition to Valparaiso and engaging with Valpo stakeholders to solidify my plans for the first 90 days as your Director of Athletics. I also had an opportunity to participate in the Missouri Valley Conference summer meetings. Much of my time for the next couple of months will consist of listening to Valpo student-athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni, deans, campus partners and community members. I have two goals for the next few months: 1) engage in the 4 C’s of onboarding (compliance, clarification, culture and connection), and 2) facilitate focused listening and learning.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO