Effective: 2022-07-10 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dunn; Hettinger; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Stark; Ward THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 TO EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT /4 AM MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH DAKOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA RENVILLE WARD IN NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA MOUNTRAIL IN SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA MCLEAN MERCER IN SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA DUNN HETTINGER STARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEULAH, DICKINSON, GARRISON, GLENBURN, HALLIDAY, HAZEN, KILLDEER, MINOT, MOHALL, MOTT, NEW ENGLAND, NEW TOWN, PARSHALL, SHERWOOD, STANLEY, TURTLE LAKE, UNDERWOOD, WASHBURN, AND WILTON.

DUNN COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO