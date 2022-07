Four years ago, a group of progressive new council members took over the majority of the Maui County Council, promising to shift the government away from the status quo. In the years since, they put forth a number of bold policies that bucked Maui’s long standing political establishment, like enacting a temporary moratorium on the construction of new hotels in hopes of curbing overtourism, raising taxes on second homes to pay for affordable housing and pushing for the county to take back control of water long managed by plantations.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO