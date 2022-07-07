ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 7th AM: Another cloudy in Siouxland

By Victor Perez
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Cloud coverage in the region has been steady through the evening hours with some showers occurring further south of Omaha. we start the day off try here with fog instead for the area as temperatures are in...

July 8th AM: Clearer skies as temperatures rise

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clearer skies today in the area after yesterdays clouds and storms that put substantial rainfall for certain parts of Siouxland, we’ll hope for an improved drought monitor next week. Temperatures have been in the 60’s and 70’s for the morning with fog developing in the area thanks to higher humidity values. Winds also at under 10 mph as northeastern Siouxland not only has clouds still present but some scattered storms by Emmett and Dickinson counties. The day will be sunnier as clouds move east, but there are chances for some isolated storms focused in eastern Siouxland.
Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health said the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach...
Bear cub gets stuck inside California home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “curious” bear cub went exploring inside a Lake Tahoe-area home and got stuck in a room after the doors closed, separating him from his family. A video posted to Facebook by BEAR League, a local organization, shows the cub dangling from...
