In the waning days of a momentous session for conservatives, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a short order that was a big win for Hawaii gun rights advocates. Known as a grant, vacate and remand, or GVR, order, the two-sentence statement issued on Thursday struck down a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit that had supported Hawaii laws that had been used to generally deny people the right to carry guns outside the home, with few exceptions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO