Memphis, TN

Deadly house fire in Frayser declared arson

By Quametra Wilborn, Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a house fire in Frayser Wednesday night.

Memphis Fire responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Suncrest.

MFD later confirmed the fire as arson.

Christopher Blake lives next door and says he watched as the house burned down.

“The house was on fire. It was going up in flames,” Blake said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, but found a body in the living room, which is where it’s believed the fire started.

Neighbors told WREG that the people who lived in the home was evicted just a few days ago and left all of their belongings.

“I figured everything was gone and everybody was out of the house,” said Sandra Walls, who lives nearby. “I didn’t think anybody would be up in there.”

The motive for the deadly arson is still under investigation, leaving residents with a lot of concerns.

People who live in the area spent the morning trying to figure out if the deceased was someone they knew.

One woman says there are people in the community who are known to go into vacant homes for shelter, but she doesn’t know of anyone who would want to cause them harm.

“I don’t know who would want to set the house on fire,” Walls said.

The fire department has not identified the victim or determined their exact cause of death.

If you know anything, the Memphis Fire department asks that you call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the state’s arson hotline which is 1-800-762-3017.

