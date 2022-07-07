Why Meghan, Harry 3-Year Campaign Makes Charles' Latest Hire Controversial

Prince Charles's latest PR hire comes from a newspaper group Meghan Markle accused of waging a "damaging" campaign against her across five of its divisions.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are replacing their current spokesman, Simon Enright, with Tobyn Andreae, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, U.K. broadsheet The Sunday Times reported.

Andreae also previously worked as deputy editor of The Mail on Sunday—the same newspaper Meghan sued for breach of privacy and copyright over a letter she sent her father.

Prince Harry also has an ongoing lawsuit against the Sunday edition and sued it once before, revealing the couple's animosity toward the Mail brand.

At its height, Meghan suggested the conduct of the Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers, in the lawsuit she filed left her fearing she would experience a second miscarriage.

Meghan Markle, seen during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, on July 11, 2018, sued 'The Mail on Sunday' over a letter she sent her father. Prince Charles is reportedly hiring a new PR secretary from the 'Daily Mail.' Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Accuses The Mail Brand Of An Agenda

When the duchess initially filed her High Court case, in 2019, her complaint accused five different divisions of the Mail of a campaign to paint her in a false and damaging light.

Meghan's lawyers highlighted nine separate stories that appeared variously across the Daily Mail in print, The Mail on Sunday in print and Mail Online's teams in Britain, America and Australia.

A filing by her lawyers, seen by Newsweek, described the articles as being part of an "obvious agenda of publishing intrusive or offensive stories about [Meghan] intended to portray her in a false and damaging light."

One, published in November, 2016, by Mail Online weeks after Harry and Meghan's relationship first became public, was headlined: Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed – so will he be dropping by for tea.

Meghan's lawyers stopped short of calling the story racist but noted a racial dimension to the coverage.

The filing read: "The fact that the [Daily Mail Group] chose to stereotype this entire community as being 'plagued by crime and riddled with street gangs' and thereby suggest (in the first few days of her relationship being revealed) that [Meghan] came from a crime-ridden neighbourhood is completely untrue as well as intended to be divisive.

"[Meghan] will also refer to the fact that the article cites her aunt as living in "gang-afflicted Inglewood" in order to bolster this negative and damaging impression of where this (black) side of her family is said to come from."

Another cited by her team was an often-referenced article using Meghan's love of avocados as the way into a story about the fruit's reported links to "water shortages, human rights abuses, illegal deforestation, ecosystem destruction and general environmental devastation."

The judge eventual ruled the inclusion of the wider allegation of an agenda should be removed from Meghan's case as it did not go to the heart of the issue she sued over. No ruling was passed on whether Meghan's accusations were justified.

The Mail on Sunday's Conduct In The Court Case

However, coverage of Meghan in the Mail's newspapers was not the only source of animosity between Meghan, Harry and the tabloid brand.

The duchess wrote a lengthy witness statement to the Court of Appeal in which she said the newspaper's conduct had caused her stress in the days before her miscarriage and later left her fearing she would experience a second.

Meghan's witness statement, seen by Newsweek, read: "On October 20, 2020, my solicitors issued an application to adjourn the trial due to take place in January 2021.

"I was in the first trimester of my third pregnancy at the time (having suffered a miscarriage a few months prior) and was feeling very unwell.

"My doctor advised me to avoid stress, particularly given the recent miscarriage days after [The Mail on Sunday] threatened to break the confidentiality of the original 'sources' for the People magazine article, which resulted in my having to make an urgent application for an anonymity order.

"This was granted by [Judge] Mr. Justice Warby, but I found the process extremely stressful, and it took its toll physically and emotionally.

"I have at all times wanted to protect the privacy of those friends, while [The Mail on Sunday] was, it seemed to me, doing everything it could to make this litigation as intrusive as possible."

Her account is rendered all the more powerful owing to the fact photos of Meghan leaving a medical center following an appointment about her miscarriage were published by Mail Online, in July, 2020.

There is nothing to suggest the outlet knew what her appointment was about.

Biography Finding Freedom read: "What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV."

The Mail described the car as "an unusual choice for the staunchly eco-conscious duo" and quoted a review which said it was "as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get."

Meghan Uses 'Daily Fail' Nickname

When she eventually won the lawsuit, Meghan clearly blurred the line between the Sunday title she sued and its daily equivalent by using a popular, disparaging nickname.

In December 2021, Meghan said in a statement: "These harmful practices don't happen once in a blue moon—they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better."