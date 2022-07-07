Boris Johnson set to resign as prime minister after mass Tory revolt

Boris Johnson is set to resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom after a mass Tory revolt, which has seen over 55 members of government step down.

Despite vowing to “fight on” just last night, Mr Johnson spoke with the chairman of the Conservatives ’ 1922 Committee on Thursday morning and agreed to quit.

An official announcement is expected later today.

It is expected Mr Johnson will attempt to remain in post until a new Tory leader is in place by the party’s annual conference in October, but he could be replaced in a matter of hours.

Sign up for our newsletters .