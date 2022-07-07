ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Burgers in an air fryer blamed for Orange County fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYKF9_0gXU5SJG00

An Orange County home was damaged by a kitchen fire late Wednesday night.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on Homestead Avenue in Maybrook.

Six departments and about 30 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze.

Officials say the fire started when a 19-year-old was home alone cooking with an air fryer in the kitchen. "He said he had burgers in there and all of a sudden it started smoking. He attempted to put it out with an extinguisher that they had in the house. It didn't work. And then he dialed 911," says Maybrook Fire Chief Ed Protsko.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Family Dog Sets Port Jervis, NY House on Fire

We have all done it a time or two, left something on the stove that should not be there. The classic at my house is the pizza box. It is so easy to just set it down when you come into the kitchen. I can't count how many times my husband and I have done it and it is such a bad idea, especially because we have a gas stove.
PORT JERVIS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Accidents
City
Maybrook, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
Maybrook, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

ID Released For 35-Year-Old Found In Mount Beacon Reservoir

Police have released the name of a 35-year-old Hudson Valley man who was recovered from a reservoir by state police divers. Dutchess County resident Robert Ansbach, of Beacon, went missing while swimming in the town of Fishkill on Monday, July 5. According to police, the Dutchess County 911 Center received...
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Hamburger#Accident
theharlemvalleynews.net

te Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hudson Valley Post

Top 5 Highest Rated Hudson Valley Dive Bars

We've got the Hudson Valley's top 5 favorite dive bars. According to National Day Calendar, National Dive Bar Day is this Thursday (July 7), and it's a day to raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made. One can observe National Dive Bar Day by visiting their favorite, local dive bar with friends and using #NationalDiveBarDay to share on social media.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Drug Running To Port Jervis

Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation. Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5. The months-long investigation...
PORT JERVIS, NY
NBC New York

Major Crimes Investigation Underway in Bergen County: What to Know

Authorities are investigating an apparent shooting in New Jersey's Bergen County that left a man riddled with bullets, though prosecutors released few details on the circumstances in their initial update on Friday. Cops responding to a 911 call about a disturbance -- and multiple people with weapons -- at a...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy