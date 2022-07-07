Burgers in an air fryer blamed for Orange County fire

An Orange County home was damaged by a kitchen fire late Wednesday night.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. on Homestead Avenue in Maybrook.

Six departments and about 30 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze.

Officials say the fire started when a 19-year-old was home alone cooking with an air fryer in the kitchen. "He said he had burgers in there and all of a sudden it started smoking. He attempted to put it out with an extinguisher that they had in the house. It didn't work. And then he dialed 911," says Maybrook Fire Chief Ed Protsko.

No injuries have been reported.