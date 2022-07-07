ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County to offer active shooter and stop the bleed training

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Medical Reserve Corps of Dutchess County for "Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed" training today.

The 90-minute session is open to the public and will focus on the correct response to an active shooter incident and how to stop life threatening bleeding.

The class will be held at 6 p.m. at Dutchess County Emergency Management at 392 Creek Road in Poughkeepsie.

The course is free, but registration is required since seating is limited. Please register by emailing: mrc@dutchessny.gov.

