Recall Alert: Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalls some snacks

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Enjoy Life Natural Brands is recalling some of its baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.

The company says that consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw any product away.

For more detail, including refund information, contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 or click here.

