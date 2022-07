It’s called a “Grandparent Scam,” and police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are warning senior residents they need to watch out. In at least three incidents that took place between May 31 and June 3, 2022, seniors were contacted by a scammer who falsely claimed to be a child or grandchild that was in jail and needed money to get out, police said in a statement.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO